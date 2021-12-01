Stellantis, the world’s fourth largest vehicle manufacturer, is determined to make solid state batteries a reality for use in its 100% electric models. To this end, it has signed a collaboration agreement with Factorial Energy to work together in the development of solid electrolyte battery technology.

The roadmap established by Stellantis To carry out its ambitious transition process to fully electric mobility, it relies on several pillars. Beyond making a long list of new model launches, the fourth largest vehicle manufacturer in the world is determined to become a benchmark in the technological field. And more specifically in that of batteries for electric cars.

Just a few months ago, within the framework of the Stellantis EV Day, this automobile conglomerate that brings together more than a dozen car brands made clear its intention to make the solid state batteries to be used in its 100% electric models. To do this, it has established a strategic alliance to continue working in this field.

Factorial Energy’s FEST technology

Stellantis’ strategic alliance with Factorial Energy

Stellantis and Factorial Energy have signed a collaboration agreement to work together in the development of solid electrolyte high voltage battery technology. In addition, and as part of this agreement, Stellantis will carry out a strategic investment.

Solid state batteries have always been on target as a key technology to achieve true massification of the electric vehicle. And it is that they allow to overcome, among other obstacles, the autonomy factor, which today is decisive for acquiring a car of this nature. Safety, useful life, charging times and cost are other keys to solid electrolyte batteries.

Factorial has developed the FEST technology (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology) using a unique solid electrolyte material that enables safe and reliable performance of high-voltage, high-capacity electrode cells. This technology has been valid in 40 Ah cells that can operate at room temperature. Factorial emphasizes that this technology enables increased autonomy and can be easily integrated into existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing infrastructure.

Stellantis is carrying out an ambitious electric vehicle offensive

Stellantis solid state batteries will arrive before 2026

Stellantis indicated in the aforementioned EV Day that it hopes to be in a position to introduce the first competitive solid-state battery technology in 2026. Now, after signing the alliance with Factorial, he emphasizes that they expect to have the solid state batteries ready before that date.