Stellantis said it will use Amazon’s Alexa technology for voice-controlled functions, “navigation, vehicle maintenance, e-commerce marketplaces and payment services.” Amazon will also help Stellantis accelerate the development of new digital products and “upskill Stellantis’s global workforce.”

Stellantis and other established automakers are scrambling to match Tesla’s ability to rapidly roll out new features in its vehicles and revenue-generating subscription services using cloud software.

As part of the partnership, Stellantis will use Amazon as its “cloud provider of choice” to provide the mobile network and computing power that future vehicles will need.

As part of what Stellantis called a separate deal, Amazon will be the first customer for the automaker’s new line of electric delivery vans, due to launch in 2023.

In May, Stellantis agreed with iPhone assembler Foxconn to create a joint venture to supply technologies to the automotive industry.