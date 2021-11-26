Nov 26, 2021 at 18:08 CET

Artur Lopez

AC Milan has formalized the renewal of Stefano Pioli as ‘Rossonero’ coach until June 2023. The club has announced the agreement through its social networks. Milan are co-leaders of Serie A after thirteen games, and still have options to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Pioli has been in charge of the Italian entity for more than two years. The 106 games of the former footballer on the San Siro bench represent the coach’s longest stay at a club. During that period, the rossonera squad has reaped 59 wins, 27 draws and 20 defeats. The current Milan manager had already coach other Serie A historical figures such as Lazio, Fiorentina, Inter, Chievo Verona, or Palermo.

The Milan coach is one of those responsible for the resurgence of the rossonero team in Calcio. In Milan he has added an average of 1.96 points per game, the highest record of the coach since exercising his vocation as a coach. Although he finished sixth in the 2019/20 season, the team led by Ibrahimovic and company obtained the runner-up in Serie A the previous year. In the current campaign, Milan is practically intractable and shares the lead with Napoli. Only Fiorentina managed to defeat Pioli’s men, with a 4-3 win.