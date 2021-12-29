A review of the best-selling, most-played games and the best releases of 2021 on Steam.

With just a few days to go until 2021 ends, Steam has done its usual review of the most popular games of the year, the ones that have sold the most or some of the most outstanding releases of the last 12 months. ‘Best of 2021’ leaves plenty of games to keep an eye out for these days, with most still on sale during Steam’s Winter Sale.

Section by section, ‘Best of 2021’ from Steam leaves some more than familiar names, like Counter Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2 or Rainbow Six: Siege among the best-selling games of the year, as well as other newcomers among which stand out Valheim, Naraka: Bladepoint or Battlefield 2042. As for the most played of the year, it is surprising to see a newcomer like Halo Infinite or the complicated launch of Cyberpunk 2077. Other games stand out on the best-seller list, of course, and equally popular names like Among Us, Dead By Daylight, Path of Exile, Ark: Survival Evolved or Resident Evil Village, among many others.

Another outstanding section is that of best releases of the year, which measures the gross income level. Here games like Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, Resident Evil Village, Valheim, New World or Deathloop stand out. Although it is a bit more niche, the VR games They also have their own section and stand out for gross income The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Super Hot VR Arizona Sunshine or Half-Life Alyx.

The complete list of games by category is as follows:

Steam’s best-selling games of 2021

(By gross income).

Naraka: Bladepoint

Rainbow six siege

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Destiny 2

Apex legends

Valheim

Dead by daylight

DOTA 2

New World

PUBG

Grand theft auto v

Battlefield 2042

Naraka Bladepoint

The most played games on Steam in 2021

(By numbers of simultaneous players).

Rust

Apex legends

Valheim

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Halo Infinite

Grand theft auto v

New World

DOTA 2

Cyberpunk 2077

PUBG

The best releases of 2021

(By gross income).

Naraka: Bladepoint

Battlefield 2042

Resident Evil 8

Halo Infinite

Farming Simulator 22

Age of Empires IV

Back 4 Blood

Valheim

Outriders

New World

Forza Horizon 5

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Battlefield 2041

The best VR games on Steam of 2021

(Virtual reality games with more gross income).

Boneworks

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Pavlov VR

Half-Life: Alyx

Arizona Sunshine

Into the Raidus VR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Blade and Sorcery

Superhot VR

VR Kanojo

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

Beat Saber

The best early access games in 2021

(Games that went out of Early Access in 2021 sorted by gross revenue.)

Skul: The Hero Slayer

GTFO

Hell Let Loose

Draw & Guess

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Wildermyth

Breathedge

Chernobylite

Endzone – A World Apart

Subnautica: Below Zero

TABS: Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Medieval dynasty

Steam Winter Sale: the best games discounted up to 80 percent

Seen this way, 2021 has not been such a catastrophic year either for the video game industry, despite having been the protagonist of a multitude of delays, complications and controversies of all kinds. We’ll see how 2022 performs, which comes strong with the promise of games like Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Starfield or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

