Salmon is always a very versatile fish because it allows you to prepare it in hundreds of different ways and thus not tire of always having it on the classic grill. This time I have prepared a delicious steamed salmon with old-fashioned mustard sauce and cider, perfect for turning a daily fish into a much more special dish.

How can you imagine this sauce too can be prepared with other drinks like cava or even a white sparkling wine. I have used a natural cider, which is why I have cooked it in Asturias.

We will start by chopping the chives. In a frying pan we melt 30 grams of butter and sauté the chopped chives in it for approximately eight minutes. We add the cider and we let the liquid reduce by half. We steam the salmon loins for 10 minutes. We booked in a hot place. In the saucepan where the reduced sauce is, we add the butter in pieces to the fire stirring to bind the sauce. Add the mustard in the old fashioned way, stir and add the sage leaves, mix until obtaining a homogeneous sauce. Serve with hot steamed salmon.

With what to accompany the steamed salmon with old-fashioned mustard sauce and cider

This delicious steamed salmon with old-fashioned mustard sauce and cider it is ideal to combine with a plate of rice in white. You can prepare some more sauce and freeze it to have a quick dish just by steaming the salmon.

