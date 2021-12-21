With this recipe from steamed apple with spicy syrup and dried fruits, you will dazzle everyone at dessert time at family celebrations in the coming days. The almost fluffy texture of the apple when steamed will delight everyone.

After the usual excesses typical of this time of year, they come in handy light and filling desserts like this steamed apple, which we season with a thick syrup full of aromas and some nuts to complete the dessert.

So that the caloric load does not rise, we add very little syrup, just a couple of tablespoons forming a thread on each serving, just enough to give the aromatic touch, and some cranberry raisins that contrast very well with this preparation.

We start by peeling the apple, splitting it in half and removing the core. Once ready, We steam it until it is very soft. Be careful because steamed the apple can go from done to undone in a few seconds. While it is cooking, -either in a cooker or in a water bath in a colander-, we prepare a spicy syrup. In a saucepan we put the water, the sugar and bring to a boil. Add the cinnamon and lemon peel and we let the water evaporate to become a thick syrup. We serve the apples on a plate and decorate them with the nuts and the syrup served on top, finishing with a sprig of peppermint and some blueberry raisins rehydrated in the syrup.

With what to accompany the steamed apple with spiced syrup and nuts

To accompany this dessert of steamed apple with spiced syrup and dried fruitWe recommend serving a glass of homemade limoncello cream liqueur and the classic nougat or a lemon sorbet with cava.

