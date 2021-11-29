In the last two years, the records of Steam. This can be largely attributed to the pandemic and the consequent lockdown; we didn’t have much to do but sit at home and play. Even relatively old games like Team Fortress 2, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Apex Legends managed to break attendance records in 2021.

Own Steam He has also broken his own record for concurrent players four times since December 2020, and has done it again. The last time it happened was in April, when 26.9 million users were online at the same time. However, yesterday, November 27, 2021, there were 27,182,165 concurrent players connected, according to SteamDB.

As for what people were playing to reach that figure, they were the usual suspects mixed in with a few surprises as well. As of this writing, the statistics page of Steam shows that CS: GO is unsurprisingly in first place with a peak of 941,000, followed by Dota 2 and PUBG with 680,000 and 341,000 respectively. Apex Legends ranked fourth with 234,000 and the most broken game of all, New World ranked fifth with 159,000.

While GTA 5 comes in at number six is ​​no surprise, the rest of the list could have been guessed by anyone. Team Fortress 2, MIR4, Wallpaper Engine, and Naraka: Bladepoint round out the top 10 list. The current number of concurrent users of Steam It is 22,948,226, so hopefully the record will be broken again soon. Not surprisingly, the number of concurrent players is increasing every month. The general public is constantly growing and younger, and the variety of games is becoming wider and more attractive to more and more people.

If you think the number of concurrent Wallpaper Engine players is surprising, Cyberpunk 2077 is currently one of the best-selling games of Steam. The game recently got a 50% discount. With more people playing it, the recent reviews section is currently “Very Positive” with all the reviews being “Mostly Positive”. Many of the comments also say that the game now works absolutely fine on PC.