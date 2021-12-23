Steam Offers Winter Sale On Various Video Games

There is no question that PC gamers have the upper hand with each season’s discounts and offers. Now from today December 22 to January 5 you can take advantage of various offers on the Steam platform.

If your idea is to receive or send Christmas gifts this holiday season, what better way than to take advantage of Steam offers. From today until January 5 there are several discounts available on thousands of titles. Discounts up to 80%.

Several titles this year have a 50% discount such as Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Biomutant, Deathloop, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Resident Evil Village (Pay attention that there is a pack with the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 with 67% discount) and even the winner of the GOTY of the year It Takes Two.

Distributed by EA and from the creative mind of Josef Fares (Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, A Way Out) a few weeks ago their latest cooperative game It takes two was released. two heads think more than one? Love forgives everything?. Share it with your friends I like this: I like it Charging…



If you never had a chance to try the successful The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth has a 50% discount, or the SuperHot: Mind Control Delete with 60% or even the last Doom Eternal with 75%.

If they prefer fights they can opt for the Tekken 7 with 85% or if they are from the races they have The Crew 2 with 80%. Also for fans of a good gangster story you can take advantage of Mafia: Definitive Edition with 50%. And if they prefer the current crime they have Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition with 63%.

These days we are going to make a list of recommended titles with 90% discount … almost given away !!.

Share it with your friends