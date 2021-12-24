An incredible selection of games up to 75% off

Just one day before Christmas, Steam is opening its Winter Sales, time to get hold of all kinds of games with incredible discounts of up to 75%. These Steam Christmas deals are now available, until next January 5 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time).

When it comes to games, the list is too big to name one by one, but one thing Steam does very well is catalog games by genre in these types of offers. In this way, in the Steam Winter Sale homepage You can find featured game categories such as Sports, Fighting, Sci-Fi, RPG, Action, etc. Also does special highlights by franchises or by price, like the classics “Less than € 10” or “Less than € 5”.

In this way, you can find games of the size of Deathloop at 29.99 euros thanks to a 50% discount, the same price at which we can find New World, Amazon’s MMO RPG, with a 25% discount. Dark souls III It stays at 14.99 euros thanks to an incredible 75% discount, 13.64 euros for Hades and his 35% discount, 14.79 euros Jedi: Fallen Order with a 63% discount, 29.99 euros Days gone with a 40% discount or only 2.99 euros for Among us, which already had a very low price and lowered it another 25%.

In the section of best sellers Classics such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Rust, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or Counter Strike Global Offensive, Ark: Survival Evolved or the FIFA and Call of Duty on duty stand out, but there are also some games from this year. Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV or Ready or Not are triumphing in these Steam Winter Sale.

PlayStation Store kicks off January Sale with hundreds of discounted PS4 and PS5 games

Remember, these Steam Winter Sale will be available until January 5, 2022. Also, not only will you find games, you can also get stickers and stickers for free to customize your Steam profile.

Related topics: Pc

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe