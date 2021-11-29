Steam, Valve’s platform, has broken its record of simultaneous players, exceeding the figures they had harvested during April of this year, the date on which they registered their previous record of users.

To put ourselves in situation, Steam achieved a peak of 26.9 million simultaneous users last April. Well, according to SteamDB, now the platform has managed to establish a new brand during this month of November, reaching over 27 million players. The exact figure that Valve has obtained is that of 27,384,959 players. It is clear that all the restrictions that the pandemic has caused have facilitated this type of situation, in which the platform has been able to record impressive numbers and then overcome them months later.

Steam once again beats its online concurrent users record with over 27 million users currently online. Previous record was set in April at 26.9 million.https://t.co/D6WDHbz0B4 pic.twitter.com/z9d5cDd1JL – SteamDB (@SteamDB) November 27, 2021

In fact, speaking of reasons why these records have been reached, it should be mentioned that just this month the Autumn Sales on Steam took place. So, it is easy to see the connection between these events, since during this promotion there have been sales on games that are well known to users and that, it seems, they were eager to acquire. Titles like Disco Elysium, Hades or Red Dead Redemption 2, for example, have had a more than interesting reduction in their prices. Although, of course, there are many other games that have benefited from these offers, such as Cyberpunk 2077, which has also started to get positive reviews on Steam, that you could buy for € 29.99. It is worth mentioning that, Fall sales on Steam will end on December 1.

Now we just have to wait to see when Steam You will be able to break your own record again. This could occur during this same ChristmasSince players usually have more free time during these dates and also succulent offers and discounts are often seen to incite consumers. Of course, it seems that this year there will be no very severe restrictions, or at least for now, so that figure of more than 27 million simultaneous players on Steam. But who knows. We will have to be attentive to what happens.