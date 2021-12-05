Steam Deck Pocket PC Case and Case Revealed

If the component shortage crisis had not hit the technology industry so drastically in 2021, it would have come this December Steam deck, the portable console of Valve which basically acts as a Pocket gaming PC.

However, Valve was unable to reach the original release date and had to go through it to February 2022.

But that inconvenience did not have to impact other revelations around this machine, so now Valve presented the official box and case in which it will be contained.

Through an entry published in his official blog, the company said that it had completed design validation testing and that, prior to shipping units and development kits to developers, it wanted to show a sneak peek of the final packing that customers will see from what Steam deck is distributed in February.

The shipping box is paperboard, inside has several legends in different languages and Valve stresses that it should not be used as an umbrella or magnet or thrown to the ground.

From the photos published by the company it is clear that when opening the box users will see the case or cover which contains the console, as well as a small container for the power supply, which will be adjusted to the shipping region.

Another image shows the carrying case for the models of 64 GB and 256 GB.

The last image focuses on a development prototype Contained in its sleeve, ready to ship and be tested.

Remember that Steam deck is designed to play on the go the titles that we have linked to our Steam accounts. It is important to clarify that not all games will be compatible and that is why Valve announced that it will implement a system called Deck Verified, through which the entire Steam library will be cataloged into four categories: Verified, Playable, Not supported and Unknown.