Steam Deck delayed its launch until 2022. Valve’s portable console was scheduled to arrive later this year.

Users who pre-purchased the portable console from Valve received a statement from the company announcing that the device will ship in February 2022. The initial launch date was December 2021, however, Valve confirms that the reason for this delay is due to a shortage of components, something that affected the technology industry in general.

The company claims that it did everything possible to “Working around global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components are not arriving at our manufacturing facility in time for us to meet our initial launch date.” Despite the delay in the departure date of Steam deck, Valve confirms that the shipping queue will remain intact, so the first users who pre-purchased the console will have priority, suggesting that there could be delays in shipping purchases that are made now.

Steam Deck: Everything You Need To Know About Valve’s Handheld Console

Steam deck was announced in July of this year and was one of the biggest surprises of 2021. It is a portable console that equips a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, it has a 7 ”LCD screen with 1280 × 800 and 60 Hz resolution, plus Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, 5GHz network, haptic vibration and gyroscope.

The most interesting thing is that Valve later confirmed to his announcement that Steam deck it is rather a “mini-PC” in which users can enjoy the entire catalog of Steam, change the graphic settings at will, and download and install titles from other stores such as Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass and more. You can even remove the operating system and install Windows 10.

