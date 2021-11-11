Steam Deck is one of the most anticipated systems by gamers in the world since was officially announced a few months ago. We have talked at length about Valve’s console-computer, from its possible compatibility with Windows 10 to the differences between the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch. Until then, we were very excited to see the laptop launch this December, but plans seem to have taken an unexpected turn.

It has been announced by Valve itself from Steam. On the web, they tell us that the Steam Deck will not be launched this same 2021, but that its launch has been delayed for two more months. In this way, the first Steam Deck units would be shipping in February 2022. The reasons are the usual ones since the pandemic began: component shortages and manufacturing difficulties. Of course, all pre-purchases will keep their place in the queue, so Valve will keep the logistics as before. The only difference is that if you pre-ordered the console, you will have to wait an extra two months before starting to play.

“The Steam Deck launch will be delayed for two months. We regret this; we did our best to address global supply chain issues, but due to material shortages, components are not arriving at our manufacturing facility in time to meet our initial release dates. “ “Based on our updated build estimates, Steam Deck will begin shipping to customers in February 2022. This will be the new start date for the booking queue – all booking holders keep their place in line, but the dates will change Consequently”.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed from the web FAQ Steam Deck that the only sites from which the console can currently be pre-ordered are United States, United Kingdom, European Union and Canada. At the moment not much more is known about the other regions. Recently Valve let us see the degrees of compatibility of Steam games with the Steam Deck, and it will be very easy to verify.