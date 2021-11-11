Steam Deck delayed until early 2022

With just a few weeks left to launch in certain territories, Valve has decided to delay the debut of Steam Deck. Originally intended to hit the market in December this year, those looking to purchase this machine should now wait until early 2022.

Through a new statement published on the official blog of Valve, the following is mentioned:

“The Steam Deck launch will be delayed for two months. We are very sorry that we did our best to avoid supply chain problems, but due to a shortage of materials, our factories or production centers are not receiving components in time to meet initial release dates. Based on our updated build estimate, we will begin shipping the Steam Deck in early February 2022. This will be the new date for the reservation list; the position of reservations on the waiting list will remain the same, but the submission deadline will be adjusted accordingly. Estimated reservation dates will be updated shortly after this announcement. Once again, we are very sorry that we are unable to meet the original shipping date. We will continue working to try to advance the new reservation dates and to keep you informed as we progress. “

As you can see, Valve it is also suffering from chip and microcomponent shortages as well as other of the largest manufacturers on the planet. Fortunately, the company will respect the positions of all those who reserve the Steam Deck, but even they will have to wait until February 2022.

Editor’s note: I honestly did think Valve would be able to deliver the Steam Deck on time, especially since over the past few weeks they have been inviting several top industry figures for hands-on sessions with the device.

Via: Valve