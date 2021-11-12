If you reserved the Steam Deck console or are one of those who are looking forward to its launch, we regret to tell you that you will still have to wait a little longer, as Valve, the company that develops it, has also been affected by the shortage of chips and is forced to delay the arrival of the console.

Originally, The first Steam Deck units were scheduled to start arriving in December and they would be ready for the Christmas season; However, the semiconductor crisis has not touched anyone and has delayed the launch for two months.

A) Yes, The first Steam Deck consoles will begin to arrive until February 2022 for those who already have them reserved, while new buyers will have to wait until the second quarter of 2022, that is, between April and June. Orders will be filled according to the order in which they have been reserved.

In a text posted on its official website, Valve said it regretted the delay and explained to consumers that “due to a shortage of materials, our factories are not receiving the components in time to meet the initially planned release dates.”

However, not everything is bad with this delay; On the positive side, developers will have more time to adapt their games so that they work properly on the Steam Deck.

And, although the games that run natively on Windows are compatible with the Linux of the Steam Deck, some titles, especially online multiplayer, can present some problems, and this extra time can become the perfect opportunity to solve them.