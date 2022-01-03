Since the pandemic began in 2020, a number has not stopped increasing in the industry. The amount of simultaneous players on Steam has been growing constantly, beating his own record with great assiduity. This time the new brand has exploded completely.

And it is that yesterday, January 2, 2022, Steam gathered up to 27,942,458 users, as reflected in the data from Valve’s own store. On SteamDB the figure is reduced a little more, but in any case we are talking about the fact that the 27.4 million players of November 2021 have easily been surpassed.

Between the works most played and contributed more users we find classics of the platform. CS: GO added 867,147 players, Dota 2 had 761,107 people, PUBG reached 346,215, and Apex Legends signed 221,472. Of course, many other titles did their bit like GTA V, Naraka: Bladepoint or Team Fortress 2.

The increase of the game has been exponential in the sector, due to factors as important as quarantines or preventing players from the coronavirus. Meanwhile, we are still waiting for the arrival of Steam Deck, at the same time that Valve has revealed curious figures about Steam’s 2021.