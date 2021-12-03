Steam breaks its previous record and continues to grow. Find out all the details in this note.

Once you break a record, you work hard to be able to beat it again, or at least that’s what happened to Steam. The website surpassed its previous number of 26 million people playing simultaneously to establish the brand for more than 27 million in November.

It is no coincidence that this record comes right in the season of the Black friday and from Cyber ​​monday, when you have to take advantage of discounted games with up to 85% discounts.

In April of this year, Steam managed to gather 26 million people simultaneously on its platform. At this moment, 7 months later, according to SteamDB, it surpassed that record with an impressive figure of 27,384,959, with a great increase in audience and popularity of Steam over its direct competitors such as Epic Games Store or the service of Xbox Game Pass.

If we take into account which are the video games that had the most relevance to reach the figure of 27 million, we can observe: CS: GO (915,791 players), Dota 2 (677,744) and PUBG (344,841). In addition, and out of the top 3, we find Halo Infinite, which managed to gather 146,212 players. On the other hand, these numbers become more noticeable if we take into account that of the 27 million, a total of 7.8 were with active gaming sessions. This is not the record for active users playing, something they achieved in March 2020 with more than 8.1 million active players.

Another game that helped in a good way to get this number was Cyberpunk 2077. The game developed by CD Projekt Red continues as the main seller worldwide on Steam, with more than 22 thousand reviews, of which now 84% of them are positive. This comes in the same week that the game’s developer released a statement announcing a major update and possible DLC.

