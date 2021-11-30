Steam It has gone through a weekend that can be classified as historic. The video game platform of Valve broke its concurrent concurrent record in the course of the last few days. But what is really striking is that he did not get it just once, but twice. The reasons are various, without a doubt, but the achievement has been enhanced thanks to the popularity of historical titles, and the recent launch of Halo Infinite.

As published IGN, last Saturday, November 27 at 2:00 p.m. (GMT) they registered 27,182,165 players connected. While on Sunday 28, at the same time, there were 27,384,959 active users. In this way, Steam has managed to break its highest concurrent record; the previous data corresponded to February of this year, with 26.4 million players logged in.

It is worth noting that not all gamers connected at the same time on Steam were effectively playing. In accordance with VGC, during Sunday’s peak, 7.8 million active players. This clearly marks the growth of the platform in recent years, where it has seen a strong increase fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also means a brutal jump compared to November 2019, when the peak of attendees had been just over 17.1 million. Let us also bear in mind that, thanks to the global effect of the coronavirus during the last year and a half, the average number of players connected simultaneously has very rarely dropped below 20 million.

Why did Steam beat its record for players connected at the same time over the weekend?

As we said at the beginning, the reasons behind the Steam record are several. On the one hand, the registration took place in the days after the celebration of Thanksgiving; while the Autumn Sales of the platform are also valid until December 1.

Last but not least, Halo Infinite he would also have played his part. The online multiplayer of the aforementioned title was released for free in recent weeks, and – beyond a few specific exceptions – it has received rave reviews from users. In fact, on Steam the game has 80% positive reviews, with more than 81 thousand opinions.

But Steam’s peak of concurrent would not have been boosted solely by Halo Infinite, but the long-standing popularity of some historical games. In addition to the 343 Industries title, Sunday’s most popular submissions were CS: GO, DOTA 2, New World and Team Fortress 2.