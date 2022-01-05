Steam breaks all-time record in 2022

We have just started the year and PC Gaming is still more alive than ever, especially if we talk about the Valve platform. Steam breaks all-time record in 2022Despite not taking a single week in this new year, the leading PC video game platform has reached its highest number of simultaneous players since its birth, reaching almost 28 million users.

This figure was achieved on January 2, when 27,942,036 concurrent users were specifically registered in the Steam store, as reported from the portal Kotaku. Considering the pace that the Valve platform has been maintaining recently, it would not be surprising if this record is broken again in the coming days.

Furthermore, the data collected by SteamDB show that of that enormous number, some 20 million were browsing in sections such as forums or the Steam store itself, probably due in large part to the Christmas sales. The rest, about 8 million users, were playing video games through the platform.

Within that last group, Counter strike It has been the most played game, with others such as Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, GTA V or Apex Legends just behind it.

Definitely a very promising start to the year for Valve, which is on its way to entering the portable console market through the promising Steam Deck.