Halfway between ankle boots and high boots, we have the mid-calf, an ideal option to combine with skirts or tight pants (among many other options).

This type of boot has as many versions as there are trends and today we have signed some of the most interesting for sale on Amazon. From military style, toace chelsea with sole track ubiquitous this season or musketeer-inspired, here are some of our favorites:





The first of our options are these Pinko Mid-cut, made of leather and with a musketeer-style double-wrap design. An ideal option with the two most versatile shades of fall: black and white.

We can wear them with tight-fitting skirts, dresses and leggings (add a maxi sweater to this equation for a result of 10). Its heel, although high (it measures 9 centimeters), is quite wide, so it can be comfortable to wear on a daily basis. We sign them on Amazon from 305.72 euros.

Pinko Campogrande, Women’s Fashion Boots





Mac O’Polo signs this pair of boots chelsea mid-cut with sole track. A super combo that combines the most cutting-edge footwear trends of this season. This pair of boots in black, combines absolutely with everything that we propose.

We can wear it with mini skirts as in the header photo to give a more sugary touch to the look or even with a total look of tracksuit + cloth coat, creating a very contrast trendy. We find them on Amazon from 154.03 euros.

Marc O’Polo Filippa 7a, Chelsea Woman





With a similar pattern but somewhat lower cane, we sign these Ted Baker London model Lilianna In white, with a black track-style sole. A more daring bet but still very versatile, since the color combination combines practically with everything.

They are made of leather and the rubber sole has a bit of a platform, to add centimeters without reducing comfort. We can find them on Amazon from 151.77 euros, also available in black, but the price may vary depending on our choice.

TED BAKER LONDON Lilanna, Women’s Short Ankle Boots





With a sock-like design, we have these mid-calf boots in camel color signed by Boss. We are talking about the elegant Alek model, in leather with a highly versatile block heel of medium height: we can wear it with office looks as well as with more informal outfits.

This type of ankle boots give a lot of play with ankle pants, anklets or even with skirts, since it fits perfectly to the leg. You will find them on Amazon from 127.67 euros, also available in black although with a possible variation in price.

Boss Alek Str.bootie65-nc, Women’s Short Ankle Boots





With a style radically opposite to the Boss model just mentioned, we have these military-style boots signed by Dockers. A pair of mid-calf boots made of leather Black, with lace-up closure, side pocket (Prada style) and track sole.

Perfect to wear with our favorite tracksuit or with a leather effect mini skirt, among other combinations. These boots are available on Amazon for 62.10 euros (the price may vary depending on the size we choose).

Dockers by Gerli 49JD201, Women’s Calf Height Boot, Black, 42 ​​EU

Other featured purchases on Amazon

Without leaving Amazon and in a different category of products, we record three quite interesting purchases among the favorites on the web:

The best-selling oil-free fryer: Aigostar Hayden Pro with 1500W of power, to prepare fried foods and other dishes in a healthy way by 64.99 66.99 euros.

Aigostar Hayden Pro Oil-Free Air Fryer, 1500W, Removable Non-Stick Basket, Timer, Auto Shut Off. BPA free. Exclusive design.

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 302.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, …

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even practicing yoga on sale today for 119.99 49.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | @meryturiel, Amazon.