Migrants are likely to face challenges similar to those they faced when it was first implemented, ”Jessica Bolter, an analyst at the Migration Policy Institute (MPI), told EFE news agency.

In this regard, Kennji Kizuka, analyst and researcher at the Human Rights First (HRF) organization, warned that no matter how the Biden Administration “tries to adorn” the new MPP, “there is no way to carry out the implementation in a humane way. and safe”.

Exposed to danger

According to this organization, in the first seven months of the Biden administration there were up to 6,356 reports of attacks against migrants expelled or blocked in the southern dividing line of the country

In the case of MPP, HRF investigators documented more than 1,500 attacks against asylum seekers who were placed under that program and among the crimes were cases of kidnapping, torture, assault, and rape, among others.

“By reinstating this measure there will be more kidnappings … there will be more violence against families, adults, and children who try to seek safety in the US,” Kizuka said.

They promise safe havens

The White House insisted last week that it has worked “closely” with the Administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to offer shelters and safe transportation to asylum seekers in the process, but the announcement has raised several questions.

600 migrants traveling in trailers rescued in Mexico

But for Bolter “it is not clear” how (the United States and Mexico) will go to guarantee a safe haven to asylum seekers “since many shelters along the border are already overwhelmed by immigrants” who live there.