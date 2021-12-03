This week Techland revealed that the development of Dying Light 2: Stay Human had entered the gold phase after being finalized, in addition to announcing that it was going to publish an extensive gameplay of the game to show in depth new mechanics, new places and other details of what this second part of the saga will bring us.

To see the gameplay in question you have to jump to minute 4:35. The action takes place during the first third of the adventure, at a time when Aiden has the mission of repairing a power station, although to get there he needs to use a paraglider, one of the tools that he will use the most to move around cities.

Thanks to her, our protagonist will be able to plan and reach places that he could not reach otherwise. If we add to that the use of his hook, his parkour jumps or running up the walls, you can imagine the amount of possibilities there will be to get from one side to the other, presenting very agile and fun gameplay.

This is also reflected in the fighting, in which Aiden will be able to dodge, jump and kick and of course use different types of weapons that will be handled in different ways. In addition, at a certain point in the gameplay we can see that we will have to make decisions that will influence the history of the game, such as choosing between two sides to determine which will be the building in which we have restored electricity.

On the other hand, Techland wanted to remember that those who have not played the original title will have nothing to worry about, since the action of Dying Light 2: Stay Human It will be 20 years later. It will be the February 4, 2022 when it will finally be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.