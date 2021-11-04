The mini-series Station Eleven arrives in December on the platform of HBO Max and we can already see the first preview of what this fictional pandemic will bring us. Find out the details in this note!

The platform HBO Max launched the first teaser mini series Station Eleven, directed by Hiro Murai (Atlanta), which will show us how people survive a pandemic that is sweeping the world. It touches very closely to the present time, but the story is based on the novel of the same name that was published in 2014 by Emily St. John Mandel.

In the video we see the protagonists Jeevan (Himesh Patel), Kirsten (Matilda Lawler like the young version and Mackenzie davis big), Lori petty, David cross and various other characters that will guide us during the beginning of the pandemic and the consequences that it will bring to society and the world. We also observe in the advance from how they buy food in the supermarket to stock up and prepare for what is coming, to a compilation of images of landscapes, buildings set on fire, a play and people desperate for the situation they are experiencing.

In the novel by Mendel, the story takes place in the Great Lakes, a group of five lakes (Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario) located on the border between the United States and Canada. However, according to Polygon, the series began filming in Chicago in January 2020, but due to the real-life pandemic (not the series), they had to move production to Mississauga, Ontario, and ended in July. .

Station Eleven, written by Patrick Somerville, will have 10 chapters and will be available in HBO Max December 16. So we will have to wait a little longer to see how this series shows us what could be a mirage of our reality today, and more than anything to see how they translate into fiction the work of people trying to reconstruct what they lost.

