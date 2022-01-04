The study has barely given details about the development of the title.

Throughout these most recent years we have been able to see how Microsoft has gradually added studies to its ranks, in such a way that there are around 20 studios that are in charge of developing exclusive ones for the American company, which serves mainly to fatten its catalog, both of consoles and of its subscription service par excellence, the Xbox Game Pass.

In this way, one of the names that resonate among those acquired by Microsoft is that of Undead Labs, studio purchased in 2018 and currently working on State of Decay 3 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, this being an open world game that encompasses the horror genre with zombies involved.

It should be noted that it is a title of which data is hardly being shared, thereby giving rise to speculation and debate among users that is filling the empty gaps. However, the start of 2022 seems to bring good news, as Simon Sherr, Animation director of Undead Labs has revealed on his LinkedIn that they have opened a branch in Orlando, as well as what the game is being developed with Unreal Engine 5.

State of Decay 3 continues in development with the most absolute secrecy

This has been found out by the user Klobrille, who has shared it on his social networks as you can see in the tweet below these lines. Also, taking into account the description that Sherr has added in his profile, this manager would be developing a new studio in Orlando being also responsible for directing the animation and technology derived from it in Unreal Engine 5 for State of Decay.

It should be noted that this also assumes that fostering collaboration between animation technology studios and initiatives around them with Xbox Game Studios. You can find all this in the link that Klobrille leaves in the following tweet:

It looks like Undead Labs is building a new support studio in Orlando. “Developing a new Microsoft studio under Undead Labs in Orlando, directing animation in UE5 for State of Decay 3 & fostering cross-studio animation technology initiatives across XGS.”https://t.co/XRDBGx4jMX pic.twitter.com/KTGzPiV9wy – Klobrille (@klobrille) January 2, 2022

All of this has been reported as a good news for both the studio and the Xbox catalogIt seems that, far from resting on their laurels after their purchase, Undead Labs are striving to put out a great game. Having said all this, it must be said that State of Decay does not have a close or fixed release date, although the game is expected to launch from 2024.

