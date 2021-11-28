Xbox has up its sleeve a huge amount of its own studios working on exclusive developments, some of which we know of their existence, but of others we still do not know what they are about. Among all those projects, the one that brings us here today is none other than the zombie exclusive developed by Undead Labs, and that is State of Decay 3 adds in its development the technical director of Saints Row.

As we have seen thanks to the well-known Twitter user called Klobrille, on the LinkedIn profile of We can see that Mitri Van has joined the Undead Labs studio to work on State of Decay 3 as “Principal Technical Artist”. Van has worked on a few installments of the Saints Row franchise before, including next year’s reboot, so he’s got a lot of experience.

The Technical Art Director at Volition (Saints Row 5) joins Undead Leads as a Principal Technical Artist. The Xbox Game Studio has grown significantly since the release of State of Decay 2 to prepare for State of Decay 3, now at about 100 employees. https://t.co/1k3E2n62hX pic.twitter.com/rFKiIz9BAg – Klobrille (@klobrille) November 27, 2021

State of Decay 3 is still “on its way to finding its final vision”

The Xbox first-party studios are filling up with incredible talent, and we can’t wait to see the results of so much work and pampering in the upcoming exclusives the American brand has in store for us. On the other hand, from State of Decay 3 we don’t know anything else except that it’s still in development, but it’s best to wait patiently and let the developers work, and surely time will reward us with a truly special title.