Tommy Egan is back. But not to New York, but we are going to see his life in Chicago in the third spin-off of ‘Power’. Starz has unveiled the First trailer and release date for ‘Power Book IV: Force’, which we can see on Starzplay from Sunday, February 6.

Made by Joseph Sikora as Egan, who after Ghost’s death leaves New York and arrives in Chicago to try to heal old wounds. However, what had to be something of sewing and singing is complicated between secrets and lies believed expired. Soon Tommy finds himself back in the drug world.

Situated between the two largest drug gangs in the city, Tommy will take advantage of his status as an outsider to gain a foothold in the world and begin to aspire to be the biggest drug lord in Chicago. All this under the script of Courtney A. Kemp.

Together with Sikora, the cast is made up Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan.

As I have already named, this is the third spin-off of the series, conforming together with ‘Book II: Ghost’ and ‘Book III: Raising Kanan’ (which already have two seasons) the rich expanded universe backed by 50-Cent .