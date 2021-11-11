Elon Musk has begun selling part of his Tesla shares following the results of the survey published on November 6, according to reports. The Wall Street Journal. The tycoon has sold, for the moment, $ 5 billion in shares from your electric vehicle company. This is only a small part of the 20,000 million dollars that would represent 10% of these shares.

Musk, remember, asked Twitter users whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares in order to pay taxes. The publication, a priori, is related to the controversy on tax evasion by billionaires. In this case, Elon Musk does not pay taxes on his “salary” as CEO of Tesla, since the only compensation he receives from his own company is in stocks.

The businessman also assured that he would make the decision based on the results. The poll, which was active for a few days, has received 3,519,252 votes with 57.9% of the participants favoring of the CEO of Tesla selling part of his stakes. The remaining 42.1% were against. Elon Musk, therefore, is keeping his promise. The aforementioned newspaper highlights that on Monday it sold 1% of its shares, while the sale has progressed during the following days. At the moment, it has completed 3% of that tenth of the 200 billion dollars in shares that the also head of SpaceX owns.

Members of the United States Congress disagree with Elon Musk’s move

Elon Musk’s decision, yes, has not been without controversy. After the publication of the tweet that was going to decide the future of that percentage of the magnate’s shares, Ron Wyden, United States senator from Oregon and who proposed an adaptation of the payment of income taxes to billionaires, responded by claiming that the payment of these taxes “It shouldn’t depend on the results of a survey”. Musk, however, downplayed the matter by replying to the tweet by himself and the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee with a joke.

The sale of 10% of its shares for the payment of taxes, moreover, could be just an excuse to make a strategic move. Elon Musk, according to Reuters, you have until August next year to buy 22.86 million shares of Tesla at a price of $ 6.24 per share. This, however, would mean facing a high tax payment. Therefore, this part of the shares could be used to gain liquidity and be able to carry out this type of operation.