LaSalud.mx .-On December 27, 2021, the application of booster vaccines against COVID-19 to health personnel at the Hospital General de México (HGM) “Eduardo Liceaga” began.

For two weeks, this hospital unit plans to apply booster doses to 13 thousand 239 working people, of which seven thousand 207 are from the HGM; 3,500 from the Hospital Infantil de México “Federico Gómez”; 1,600 from the National Institute of Perinatology (INPer); 300 from the Juárez Centro Medical Surgical Unit; 595 of the National Homeopathic Hospital and 37 of the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals (CCINSHAE).

The general director of the headquarters, Guadalupe Mercedes Lucia Guerrero Avendañoexplained that the HGM has the capacity to immunize up to two thousand people per day, since eight modules were installed that operate from 08:00 to 14:00. People who will receive the booster dose had to complete the schedule before June, not have received an influenza vaccine 21 days prior, or have symptoms of COVID-19.

During the application, the necessary logistics are implemented to avoid agglomerations and the risk of contagion, such as taking the temperature at entry and application of alcohol-gel. After being vaccinated, they remain under observation to anticipate some type of reaction.

Guerrero Avendaño recalled that on December 24, 2020, the vaccination campaign began at the General Hospital of Mexico. Now, a year later, “we are applying third doses. That means that we work for the coverage and protection of all the personnel ”, he pointed out.

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, the booster dose will also be applied at the headquarters of the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán” (INCMNSZ), National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER), National Institute of Cardiology and Hospital Juárez de Mexico.

DZ