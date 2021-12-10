Xiaomi continues to advance with the deployment of Android 12. Although devices such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 or the POCO F3 are already in the internal beta phase to receive this version of Android, other devices will start updating from Monday.

This is how they have let us know since MIUIes, publishing a list with all the devices that They will enter the adaptation phase to Android 12 from next December 13 and among which we find the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite.

In detail, Starting next week, Xiaomi will begin adaptation tests to Android 12 for the Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition, Redmi Note 9 Pro (Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite), Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro +.

These join the Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G and POCO M3 Pro 5G that began their journey through Android 12 on November 29. What’s more, all the following devices already have their first internal beta based on this latest Google operating system: