Start the year with a streaming marathon! Everything coming to Netflix in January 2022

To overcome the January slope, what better than a streaming marathon, The year starts off well with the new content coming to Netflix.

Apparently, Netflix’s New Year’s resolution is to fill us with entertainment, and as every month it releases original content and other news. Here are the series, films, documentaries, anime and content for children that will arrive on the streaming platform in January.

Series coming to Netflix in January 2022

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 (1/21/2022)

Breaking free from the cartel appears to be within reach, but feuding family ties may spell the Byrdes’ ultimate doom.

Rebel (5/1/2022)

As EWS prepares for a new generation of students, love and friendship flourish as a mysterious society threatens to destroy their musical hopes.

Snowpiercer: Season 3 (1/25/2022)

Six months later, Layton is still looking for a place in the world where he can live. Wilford, driven by rage and revenge, remains on the hunt.

File 81 (1/14/2022)

Hired to restore a collection of tapes, an archivist turns a filmmaker’s work and research into the object of a dangerous cult.

I’m Georgina (Coming soon)

A revealing look at the life of Georgina Rodríguez: model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.

The Woman in the House Across from the Girl in the Window (1/28/2022)

The life of a disillusioned artist is turned upside down when she witnesses a crime … but was it really like that?

The Sinner: Season 4 – Percy (1/26/2022)

The case of Percy Muldoon brings Harry Ambrose back into the ring in another season of this Golden Globe-nominated thriller.

After Life: Beyond My Woman – Season 3 (1/14/2022)

Although Tony is no longer so grumpy with life, he still struggles to fill the void left by his late wife.

The House (1/14/2022)

This eccentric dark comedy anthology is directed by the best talents of indie frame-by-frame animation.

Jonathan Van Ness pique your curiosity (1/28/2022)

A reality show by Jonathan Van Ness inspired by his podcast and stand-up tour. In each episode, he tackles a topic of interest to him: hair, skating …

We are dead (1/28/2022)

When a zombie virus breaks out in a school, students in distress fight to survive and escape.

Istanbul Club: Part 2 (1/6/2022)

The source of Matilda’s guilt comes to light with the return of someone from the past. Raşel and İsmet reach an impasse, and violence escalates in Istanbul.

Hype House (1/7/2022)

Get behind-the-scenes of TikTok’s most media stars, navigating fame and friendship while living together in a mansion.

Playing with fire (1/19/2022)

On the shores of paradise, a group of sexy singles are having fun and trying to stay celibate to earn $ 100,000. Will they succeed or will they be tempted?

The chosen one (1/13/2022)

A teenage girl’s world changes radically when she discovers the disturbing truth that haunts her little Danish town. From the creators of “The Rain.”

Riverdale: Season 5 (1/20/2022)

Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead navigate the troubled waters of desire and loyalty, with a share of mystery and mayhem. The end of a stage is near.

The Walking Dead: Season 10 (1/30/2022)

The calm is short-lived, and hopes of rebuilding civilization falter: divide and rule seems to be the motto of the Whisperers, who go for everything.

Movies coming to Netflix in January 2022

Mother / Android (1/7/2022)

In a post-apocalyptic world rocked by a violent android rebellion, a pregnant young woman and her boyfriend desperately search for a safe place.

The Comedian (1/14/2022)

Gabriel is a comedian with little hair, little money and little faith. In the middle of a crossroads, she receives a curious offer from her best friend.

The Wasteland (1/6/2022)

The quiet life of a family living in isolation from society is disrupted by a terrifying creature who will test the ties that bind them.

Royal Treatment (1/20/2022)

Izzy, a hairdresser from New York, agrees to work on a handsome prince’s wedding. But the chemistry between them is undeniable. Will love or duty win?

Munich on the eve of a war (1/21/2022)

In 1938, a British official and a German diplomat meet in Munich and try to avoid war in Europe. Based on the book by Robert Harris.

Play at home (1/28/2022)

He was suspended from the NFL, but Sean Payton found redemption by training his son’s soccer team in a small town in Texas. Based on a true story.

Shameless (1/13/2022)

Mystery writer Grace Miller is an expert at uncovering crime motives, and must use everything she knows to solve her sister’s.

The Origin of the World (1/11/2022)

When his heart stops beating, Jean-Louis must face his Oedipal conflicts and ask his mother an unthinkable question … or he will die in three days.

The Knot Killer (1/12/2022)

A teenager leads a very quiet life with his family. Until he begins to suspect that someone very close to him could be a serial killer.

A place in silence (1/1/2022)

A close-knit family, isolated from the rest of the world, lives in constant fear of making a noise that might attract terrifying creatures.

Documentaries and specials coming to Netflix in January 2022

Neymar: The perfect chaos (1/25/2022)

Neymar, a footballer admired worldwide and besieged by the press, shares the ups and downs of his personal life and his brilliant professional career.

Who Pulls the Strings: On the Trail of the Greatest Imposters (1/18/2022)

In this heartbreaking documentary series, a cruel con man poses as a British spy to manipulate and rob his victims and their families.

The divine gluttony (1/19/2022)

A feast of flavors and celebration of Mexican ingenuity for food … Of those guilty pleasures that make tummy aches worth it.

Content for boys and girls coming to Netflix in January 2022

Troop Action (1/4/2022)

Heart, intelligence and super powers! The Action Academy students band together and fight the villains … and even bring out their good side.

Johnny Test: Season 2 (1/7/2022)

From magic in the virtual world to monsters in the real world, Johnny and Duque face wild adventures … that rarely go the way they expected.

Pokémon Master Trips (1/28/2022)

As Ash fights in the Coronation World Series, Goh continues his mission to catch all the Pokémon. They are ready for adventure!

Magnificent Ada, Scientific: Season 2 (1/25/2022)

Little scientist Ada Magnificent and her friends are looking for answers everywhere this season, from heaven to earth … and everywhere!

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (1/28/2022)

Sparks and feathers fly when Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer camping with the rest of your favorite Angry Birds!

Power Rangers: Dino Fury – Season 1 (1/1/2022)

With the prehistoric strength of the dinosaurs, a new team of Power Rangers must face an army of alien creatures that attack the Earth.

Anime coming to Netflix in January 2022

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood – Book 2 (1/6/2022)

Chaos reigns and order collapses. All heroes are summoned to fight the fearsome forces that threaten to plunge the world into darkness.

Youth in Orbit (1/28/2022)

In 2045, two children born on the Moon and three on Earth try to survive after an accident on their space station leaves them stranded.