Elon musk Y Spacex They will close 2021 with not very pleasant news. And it is that the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States (FAA) announced that it will delay its final decision on whether or not to grant the license that the aerospace company needs to perform launches for orbital flights with the spacecraft Starship taking off from Boca Chica, Texas.

This means that, inevitably, the first orbital flight test for the Starship will be delayed. And what is the reason for this decision? That the US authorities need more time to complete the analysis of the environmental impact generated by SpaceX’s activities in Texas.

Last November, Elon Musk assured that Starship’s first orbital flight would take place in early 2022. Although he did not disclose specific dates, the businessman mentioned that it would be in “January or February.” However, said prognosis now it is impossible to fulfillIt is a fact that there will not be a definition from the FAA until the last day of the second month of next year.

As published PC Mag, the US Federal Aviation Administration presented a draft of the Programmatic Environmental Assessment, through which it must decide whether the conditions are met to grant SpaceX a license or experimental permission to carry out its launches. At the same time, the agency opened the reception of public comments on said draft, and has received such an amount that it has been forced to change the date of presentation of its final report. Thus, the decision that was expected for December 31, 2021 has been delayed until February 28, 2022; and with it are the original plans of Elon Musk and company for the first orbital flight of Starship.

Darrell etherington

The agency claims to have received more than 18,000 comments on the environmental impact assessment of the SpaceX launches. Not all have been negative, logically; However, a recurring concern is How Starship Takeoffs Affect Local Wildlife, especially birds. In fact, the report cites some cases of detractors who even demand that the FAA prepare an Environmental Impact Statement; if it materializes, this would be a big problem for the company since its development could take “months or years”.

It is clear that this last scenario is the most unlikely, because it would even completely alter the forecasts of SpaceX and the Starship / Super Heavy project. But that the idea is around for sure is a stone in the shoe of Elon Musk, who in recent days has received fire from the Chinese people for the maneuvers that the Asian giant’s space station had to carry out to avoid collisions with the Starlink satellite network .

If the orbital flight launches from Boca Chica, Texas, become a headache for SpaceX, surely the company is already analyzing alternatives. Let us remember that the aerospace firm is already working on the development of oceanic spaceports for future missions; for it has already acquired old oil platforms located in the Gulf of Mexico.