The prices of the service were, at first glance, similar to those found in other European countries where Starlink is already available, such as Germany. Equipment costs 499 euros , and includes the antenna and router to be able to use the service. It is important to note that the new kit does not have Ethernet connector , being necessary to buy a cable separately to enjoy wired connectivity. If not, we will be limited to WiFi, although with the speeds offered by the service today we may have more than enough with wireless connectivity.

And the problem is not only related to the conversion of euros to dollars. Last Wednesday, Starlink began to communicate by email the availability of the service in our country, being able to do the entire hiring process from the website.

To those 499 euros we must add 60 euros of shipping cost of the kit, which is shipped from the United States. From there, you “only” have to pay the Monthly cost, that is of 99 euros per month. To those 99 euros we must add others 9 euros per month from “Regulatory Fee«. According to the company, the reason for charging those 9 euros is that “The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) imposes a significant license cost to be able to access the electromagnetic spectrum necessary to provide service. You can read more about the “Fee for reservation of radioelectric public domain” in the General State Budget Project 2022 ».

9 euros more per month for spectrum use

Thus, the fact of being able to use the radioelectric spectrum in Spain obliges the company to pay 9 euros per month to the CNMC. And Starlink, instead of assuming that cost, has decided to pass it on to the end user, who will have to pay 108 euros per month for the service; more than in any other European country.

The order shipping It is not immediate, as the company has struggled in recent months to make all the units it wanted. Therefore, it is to be expected that there will be a delay of a few weeks between when the order is placed and it arrives at our house. In the email that Starlink is currently sending, it states that availability in Spain is limited, so that waiting time of several weeks could be extended even more.

The service currently offers speeds of between 100 and 200 Mbps very stable, with hardly any cuts in use. Thanks to this, it is possible to enjoy satellite Internet anywhere in Spain, including isolated mountain areas where even 4G coverage does not reach. Speed, latency and capacity will improve over the years as Starlink deploys more satellites in space, where they currently have more than a thousand constantly orbiting the planet at altitudes of about 550 km.