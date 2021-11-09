How to contract Starlink internet in Mexico?

People who are interested in hiring Starlink may have speeds between 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps and to hire it it will be relatively easy to do so, users only have to enter the company page, enter the postal address where they want to have the service and verify that the location is covered.

After you have this information, you will go to the ‘Order’ tab and it will display the option to buy.

The Starlink price it will be the same for the whole country, for now, and according to the page the cost will be displayed as follows: equipment 11,590 pesos, monthly services 2,299 pesos, shipping 1,420 pesos. In other words, in total users will pay 15,300 pesos to access this service.

However, in order to access the service, users will have to make a deposit of 2,299 pesos to have access to the company kit, which includes a Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables and mounting tripod. Although it should be noted that the service is subject to availability.

The most advisable thing is that the device has a clear view of the sky so that it is easier to connect with the satellite network. So perhaps putting it at ground level is not the best option.

“As we launch more satellites, install more ground stations and improve our network software, data speed, latency and uptime will dramatically improve,” Starlink states on its website.