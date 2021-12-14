Starfield will have Spanish dubbing, but ...

We are less than a year away from the launch of Starfield, the next big thing from Bethesda and Xbox exclusive. While we wait for more information related to this installment, it was recently confirmed that This title will be available with a Spanish dubbing, but not Latin American.

According to the official profile of Starfield on Steam, Bethesda plans to offer Spanish-language voices from Spain, French, German, Japanese and English, as well as texts in Italian, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and Simplified Chinese. That’s right, once again, our region will be left without an official dubbing.

This is not a complete novelty, since June of this year, the official Bethesda account in Spain confirmed that this language will be available in the dubbing option. At the moment it is unknown if a similar work will be carried out for America LatinEspecially considering the good position that Xbox has in our region, but nothing is certain at the moment.

Hello! As far as we know nothing will change regarding the dubbing. For more information about each title and its particularities, please stay tuned to our RRSS in the future. – Bethesda Spanish (@bethesda_ESP) June 18, 2021

Starfield Coming to Xbox Series X | S and PC on November 11, 2022. In related topics, Xbox reaffirms the exclusivity of this title. Similarly, Todd Howard talks about how gigantic this experience will be.

Editor’s Note:

While it is nice to see that Starfield will be available in Spanish, and more people will have the opportunity to enjoy this title without complications, companies already need to create versions for Latin American Spanish. Hopefully this will change in the future.

Via: Steam