Todd Howard, Executive Producer and Principal Spokesperson for Bethesda Game Studios, recently shared a wealth of information about Starfield, his new space-themed RPG hitting stores late next year. In a question and answer session through the Reddit, the executive has confirmed that Starfield will allow us to decide by what genre we want our character to be addressed, betting on a higher level of personalization even than previous company titles.

The answer came from a user who asked if the character creation would be more complex this time, to which Howard replied that “I’m really excited about what the team has done with the character creation in this title, including choosing your own background, abilities, etc. You can choose your own pronouns … and we have recorded all the necessary dialogue to reflect this decision«. Among the options mentioned by Todd is also the ability to choose gender neutral.

This information indicates that Starfield will allow us to create even more personalized characters, at levels that exceed those achieved by titles such as Skyrim or Fallout 4. It remains to be seen how this option will work in languages ​​such as Spanish, in which the genre is included in many of the language words, and that could lead to a greater challenge in recording the relevant lines of dialogue.

Starfield It will be released for Xbox Series X / S and Microsoft Windows on November 11, 2022.