There is still almost a year left until the launch of Starfield, but the truth is that every time Bethesda publishes a new video of the game our hype increases a little more. That is what the team intends with the first chapter of a series that responds to the name of “To the starfield“.

In them some of the team members will review some of the strongest points of this promising space adventure. In this first video, called “The eternal search“Game director Todd Howard, studio director Angela Browder and art director Matt Carofano appear talking about how they have shaped this universe.

This leaves us with anecdotes about how Bethesda’s goal has always been to develop experiences that allow players to create their own worlds, enjoy unique moments and be able to share them with other players, as has happened for the last ten years with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and as it is hoped to achieve also with Starfield.

Over the next few months we will learn more about this game thanks to this new series of videos that Bethesda has started. Of course it will be a good way to open your mouth until its launch takes place on November 11, 2022 on Xbox Series X / S and PC.