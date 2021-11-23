The best news has arrived for Starbucks lovers, as they can get 365 free drinks with the best promotion of the year. From November 3 to December 31, 2021, all purchases made using your account Starbucks Rewards, will be added to the total amount of consumption that will be considered to choose the five winners of 365 coupons for free drinks, which may be valid throughout 2022.

All you have to do is recharge the Starbucks card that you have registered in the system and purchase your favorite Starbucks foods and beverages using the Starbucks Mexico application. All purchases add up, both those made in the store, as well as those that contemplate the services of Starbucks Rewards Delivery, Car PickUp and Pickup.

Starbucks Best Promotion of the Year.

On January 10, Starbucks will select the winners considering those with the highest accumulated purchase amount during the two months that the promotion lasts and will announce them on the microsite https://rewards.starbucks.mx/promotions, giving them the opportunity to acquire free drinks throughout 2022.

Starbucks Rewards is the company’s loyalty program, which allows its users to live the Starbucks experience in a personalized way and with exclusive benefits such as early access to products, a free drink in the month of their birthday, refill in coffee of the day and special promotions every time they level up. If you are not a member yet, you can register at https://rewards.starbucks.mx/ and enter to win.

The close of 2021 is approaching and Starbucks wants its most loyal customers to greet 2022 with the excitement of being able to accompany the best moments with their favorite Starbucks foods and beverages. Participating is very simple, considering that you can win the best promotion of the year.