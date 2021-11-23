Starbucks will give away 365 drinks to 5 winners during 2022 to reward consumer loyalty to the brand.

Starbucks is one of the franchises of top coffee shops around the world, even managing to compete with other iconic fast food restaurants around the world. According to the ranking of Statista on fast food restaurant chains by brand value around the world in 2021, Starbucks It is in second place with 60,267 million dollars, only being surpassed by McDonald’s with 154,921 million dollars, ranking above Domino’s, Subway, Burger King, Taco Bell, etc.

Although there may be some differences of opinions among consumers regarding the brand on whether or not it sells good coffee, there is no doubt that the work of starbucks marketing It has led it to an effective positioning, since its customers are not afraid to pay a higher price for its products compared to other brands in the market, as it was when they sold their bread of the dead.

This has been achieved through its different marketing strategies that have allowed it to capture the attention of the consumer, either through seasonal drinks and collaborations with artists (such as its most recent product “Red” in conjunction with Taylor Swift), as well as with its different loyalty programs that provide benefits to their frequent consumers.

Starbucks Rewards is the brand’s loyalty program that allows users to enjoy different and exclusive benefits, such as promotions, free drinks, coffee refills, etc., which is why the company usually shows its efforts so that more and more consumers are who sign up for this membership.

The new strategy of Starbucks will give away 365 drinks to 5 customers of the brand during 2022 to reward their loyalty to the brand; in accordance with Forbes, from November 3 to December 31, 2021, all purchases made using the “Starbucks Rewards“, Will be added to the total amount of consumption that will be considered to choose the winners of 365 coupons for free drinks, which will be valid during 2022.

To be able to participate in the raffle, you must recharge the card “Starbucks Card”Registered in the system to purchase brand foods and beverages through the Starbucks Mexico application. According to the site, they would add up all purchases made in store, as well as those of Starbucks Reward Delivery, Car PickUp and Pickup services.

Subsequently, on January 10, the brand will select the winners who registered the highest accumulated purchase amount during the two months of promotion and will announce them in this link, giving 5 people the opportunity to win 365 drinks.