Starbucks has issued a new order that will apply to all its employees, so that they can continue working in their stores and the measure is an interesting action, which reveals the moment in which we are faced with the health contingency.

Faced with this measure, it is important to understand what is valid and what should be discarded, especially at a time when it is worth defining new work metrics. Undoubtedly, companies are leaving passive actions and moving to new more drastic tasks such as the implementation of mandatory vaccines or tests against the pathogen paid for by the employees themselves.

Faced with these new guidelines, it is relevant to discover what is being valued in talent management in the midst of the current health situation and the enormous challenge in being able to understand what is valid and what ends up being a bad decision internally and before the consumer.

The new order at Starbucks

Starbucks employees will have to be vaccinated or tested against C0VID-I9, to comply with the mandate that the federal office in that country, which is in charge of the labor market, has given to private companies.

As part of the decision that Starbucks gave now, companies with more than 100 employees are obliged to submit them to tests against the pathogen on a weekly basis, while the permanent use of face masks, both, are indicated in personnel who still do not receive the biological.

The measure that begins at Starbucks United States forces personnel to reveal their vaccination status until January 10 and those who do not find the complete vaccination schedule will have to undergo weekly tests starting February 9 and the company will not accept tests homemade, you won’t pay for them either.

This measure is the result of the statement that John culver, chief operating officer for the North American office, advanced in a statement, where he warned last December that if the vaccination rate increases and that of infections decreases, they will adapt appropriately, but if things get worse they will have to consider additional actions.

Faced with this new measure, it is important to assess what is correct in talent management, especially when you experience new stages of a contingency that continues unabated and where all the measures that are implemented are valid, to confront this pathogen.

Brands like Emirates were among the first to reform their contingency work policies and take drastic measures where the crew of their planes either get vaccinated or pay for their own laboratory studies to be able to board flights and work.

Undoubtedly, an interesting operational challenge has been established at the business administration level and under this approach there remains a very important aspect to be revealed, what the consumer values ​​today.

Now read: