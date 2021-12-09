A user exposes that he visited a Starbucks and the workers offered him a detail for his birthday, improving your experience with the franchise.

Starbucks is one of the most important coffee shop franchises around the world, even managing to position itself as one of the most valuable fast food chains currently; In accordance with Statista In its ranking of the restaurant chains with the highest brand value during 2021, McDonald’s is leading with 154,921 million dollars, in second Starbucks with 60,267 million, KFC with 18,189 million, Subway with 14,742 million and Domino’s Pizza with 12,397 million, among many other recognized franchises.

Starbucks has achieved its success above other recognized brands not only by selling coffee or its other iconic sweet drinks, but also because it has managed to carry out enough marketing strategies to remain constantly in the mind of the consumer through simple actions, such as It is the writing of the name of each of their customers on the glasses of their drinks, where even some workers choose to misspell it and thus remain in the customer’s mind for a longer time.

However, the franchise has also raised its name thanks to its efficient customer service and other loyalty programs that have allowed him to win over his consumers around the world.

A Twitter user has shown his story on social networks with a team of workers from Starbucks on Monterrey, where they have given him a small detail for being his birthday, a cake, with which he is grateful.

Dear Rodó!

More than Starsucks, it seems to me that the gift comes from the employees or the staff who work there!

He didn’t think Starsucks would give away his merchandise !! Detail of the staff !! Hug! – Beto Jr. ♠ (@xiterdeath) December 8, 2021

Similarly, a user has mentioned that Starbucks not usually give away their products to celebrate birthdays, so this detail could be exclusively for the franchise staff, who joined and chose to reward the consumer, possibly because it is a frequent customer, however, their customer service is shown with a good image, which it has managed to get the consumer to “show off” their experience in networking and raising the image of the brand.

Even though said detail by Starbucks workers It is not your obligation, the good care of your staff and your service to the customer has managed to raise the mark, improving the consumer experience and reinforcing its positive image with Internet users.

Brands that provide a effective customer service and improving their experiences through creative strategies are well received by the consumer, managing to gain their trust and even improving their day, having as a result that they choose to request your services again.

This type of “simple” actions is actually a good opportunity for brands to continue winning over the consumer, as was Rappi a few days ago, who chose to give some bottles of whiskey to his frequent customers, improving their experience, although they did not They would have asked for them, raising the image of the brand through a small but efficient monetary investment.

Similarly, this type of positive actions by companies and their employees, makes consumers want to share their experience with the brand on social networks, achieving a type of unpaid advertising, so “reward”From time to time to our customers, could improve your experience with our brand and obtain better long-term income from them, compared to the loss that such investment would represent.

