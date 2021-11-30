Starbucks drive-thru Querétaro avenue collapses and error gets the brand in trouble

A Drive-Thru of Starbucks Querétaro has the brand in check in that state, because for more than a year, a bad placement of the store keeps an important avenue collapsed, when cars are formed to acquire their brand coffee.

The problem has become a lousy reference for the chain and the most important thing is that it plays a critical role, especially now that measures must be taken to help understand the market and, most importantly, to define valuable tasks before it. consumer.

With this in mind, a very important element is clear and it is the influence that this brand has today and how this leadership has become critical to the consumer.

A dangerous Drive-Thru

A drive-thru has become the worst experience for a road in Querétaro, after the complaints that have been carried out for more than a year, warn of the poor placement of the service with which said establishment offers coffee to drivers in the state.

The establishment at 3101 of Fray Junípero in Juriquilla, Querétaro, became the worst place for the brand in that state and not only that, in the common annoyance for drivers who warn of how dangerous it is to drive in that area, due to to the recklessness of consumers who obstruct the road to buy their expensive coffee, collapsing the traffic there.

This concept has been denounced at least since May 2020, when Twitter user José Malagón exhibited the chaos caused by the establishment to the official account of the radio program La Papaya, assuring that “at the exit of Santa Fe, Juriquilla, there are a Starbucks drive-thru, but when it has more than two clients waiting, they block the Incorporation lane at Fray Junípero, they are going to cause an accident ”.

As of today, the JURIQUILLA account has once again reported the incident, regretting that the operation of this branch has been authorized.

“There are huge lines and they do not allow driving on the side of Fray Junípero. I tell you, they glide with their legs. Sorry, now I did get mad. I owe them the photo ”, quotes the message.

After the complaint, the CM of the brand has responded, which establishes a unique reference and, most importantly, defines aspects that are crucial to be able to understand the apparent commitment of companies to this type of operational failure.

“Hello! We hope you are very well, we are very sorry for this situation, we inform you that we have already sent your comments to the corresponding area. Excellent afternoon. ”, Wrote the company before this series of complaints.

Check that, seriously someone is going to collide with those who are “formed” or when he joins the lane @SSPMQueretaro pic.twitter.com/Zez2cOjTyg – jose malagon flores (@j_malagas) May 28, 2020

Hello!

We hope you are very well, we are very sorry for this situation, we inform you that we have already sent your comments to the corresponding area.

Excellent afternoon. – Starbucks Mexico (@StarbucksMex) November 29, 2021

@juriquillatown They put a starbucks in the Juriquilla square that is next to Superama on Fray Junípero and the people who go to buy in their car, line up in such a way that the cars can no longer leave the savings pharmacy or the exit of Santa Fe. Urgent SUPPORT – estelitamf@yahoo.com.mx (@ estelitamfyaho1) July 10, 2020

@poesqro Cars obstruct the passage in starbucks of fray junipero with centers jutiquilla – Ari Bernal (@aelsbernal) June 14, 2020

Aspect reported by the brand itself on its website, of the road stress caused by the branch

Operations and marks in check

Brand operations and a bad strategy that puts them in check becomes a problem to generate experiences, which undoubtedly warns us of the challenge that is marked in digital and that indisputably helps to better understand a market that We cannot doubt it, it has been consolidated by the operation of a brand.

The case of a Starbucks store collapsing an entire avenue and putting drivers’ lives at risk poses a crucial challenge and is to understand the value of a good operating strategy, especially when it determines the success or failure of a model widely. sued during contingency.

