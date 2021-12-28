One of the most representative strategies of Starbucks with a “I touched human”Is missed by its customers after the brand seeks to adopt the technology.

The fast food chains They have proven to be of vital importance for consumers around the world, who can satisfy their hunger or craving and enjoy a wide variety of foods from highly named and trusted brands in the market, thanks to their strategically distributed branches. Although there is a high variety of alternatives for consumers to choose from, there is one brand that stands out above the others for its sale of coffee, Starbucks.

According to the graph shown of Statista on fast food restaurant chains by brand value in 2021 McDonald’s is leading with 154 million dollars, in second it is Starbucks with 60 million, in third KFC with 18 million, in fourth Subway with 14 million and in fifth Subway with 14 million, among others.

The recognition and popularity it has gained Starbucks With the passage of time it is undeniable, achieving that no other brand of coffee shops can compete with it (so far), a fact that it has achieved through some relatively simple marketing strategies and with a “human touch”, such as putting the name of its customers in their respective beverages, a fact that has led the brand to gain its effective positioning in the consumer’s mind.

The one that the employees of Starbucks write the name of your customers Together with other decorations made with down (such as hearts and happy faces) it has been a strategy that they have been implementing for a long time so that the client can feel more connected with it and achieve better engagement, a fact that seems to have served quite well since at the time that the brand has chosen to integrate the name of these in the drinks by means of an impression, it has caused a client to be melancholic and miss said I touched human from the Mark.

Hears @StarbucksMex The technology is cool but they no longer put happy faces or hearts with permanent down 😕 pic.twitter.com/UuEJkUwacU – Dr Rotciv Who? (@dr_rotciv) December 20, 2021

This measure is already used by some branches of the brand, while many others choose to continue writing the name of their clients with feather (as well as with their respective decorations); However, this shows that consumers of Starbucks in effect they perceive this I touched human like a good experience by the brand.

The world population has witnessed the adoption of digital alternatives that provide different solutions in which the human touch was indispensable. More and more companies make less use of the human factor to sell their products or services, as well as to provide customer service, a fact that could slightly damage the image of brands by not offering a personalized experience to their customers.

According to an Accenture report cited by Pure Marketing, 82 percent of consumers prefer to deal with human beings when solving problems with brands and their products, the human factor being an essential factor to improve the experience of their customers.

The lack of “human touch” It has managed to affect various brands, as it did to Volaris when a customer chose to ask it a question but a bot answered it and its image was affected by poor customer service.

The human factor of brands is well received by their consumers, who receive personalized attention and better customer service.

