Due to some creative adjustments and the addition of more projects to the portfolio, Star Wars decided to delay some of the ones it already had and reschedule others.

Hollywood was one of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic of the COVID-19. Given social distancing and other biosecurity measures, large productions had to delay their filming, delaying their premieres. Not even the most powerful production companies were spared from this situation. This was the case, for example of Lucasfilm, which already had on the table some projects of the universe Star wars.

For the franchise, some series began to be filmed, which will be released in Disney +, given the alliance they have. Among them, there are several that will be published in the catalog in 2022. Andor, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka they are part of the list.

On the other hand, the chain also has movie plans, which will not be part of the Skywalker Saga, but will broaden the horizon further. One of these tapes is Rogue squadron, which will be directed by Patty jenkins, the filmmaker behind the two parts of Wonder woman, of the DCEU. This installment will focus on pilots and, given the profile of its creative person in charge, it would not be surprising if its protagonist is a woman.

In addition to this work, they are reserved in the calendar the windows of December 19, 2025 and December 17, 2027. However, there are more projects than reservations. This is because the trilogy that he develops is on the table Rian Johnson, the show that will direct Taika waititi and the film they are working on JD Dillard and the scriptwriter Matt Owens. To this is added that the president of Marvel studios, Kevin Feige, is associated as a producer to another production.

However, it was learned about the Jenkins project that there was a conflict. The tape on The Old Republic It was scheduled for December 2023, which was when the other would be released, pushing it by the end of 2024, due to a rewrite.

Source: Big Screen Leaks