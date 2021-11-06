While all is going well with the Disney Plus Star Wars series, the movies just don’t seem to get started. Although he is preparing an unexpected surprise.

After the new trilogy of Star wars which was quite divisive for the fans, it seems that everything is in order thanks to The Mandalorian and the rest of the series that will premiere in Disney Plus. But they will also make three cinema films that will be released in 2023, 2025 and 2027. Although it seems that there will be a new one that will begin shooting in early 2022.

Of these three films, we know that one will be Star Wars: Rogue Squadron directed by Patty jenkins (Wonder Woman), the other will be Taika waititi which will feature the script of Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Last night in Soho). In addition, the third is the one that will be produced by Kevin Feige (head of Marvel Studios) and will be written by Michael waldron (Loki, Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness). However, we do not know anything about this fourth and mysterious new movie.

But if they start shooting soon, they’ll be sure to announce it at Disney’s end-of-year investor conference. Since it is usually a moment where they present all the news.

The future of the saga is assured.

Very soon they will premiere in Disney Plus Boba Fett’s book, the new series of Star wars which will be a spin-off of The Mandalorian. But also, Din djarin (Pedro Pascal) will have his third season, which will surely be very different, since it will have nothing to do with the previous two because it will no longer be Grogu (Baby Yoda). We will also see the adventures of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), which will show two different periods. Without forgetting that Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) will have her own series and they will make another titled The acolyte.

So in the next few years there will be a lot of content from Star wars on Disney Plus apart from what may reach theaters.