Star Wars: The Old Republic will have its eighth expansion “Legacy of the Sith” on December 14. You have all the details in this note.

In this last time, the games of Star wars they are causing a strong impact. Not only because of the possible creation of a new game in the saga at the hands of Quantic Dream, or the KOTOR remake, but also because of the launch of a new DLC for Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Through a live broadcast, BioWare, developer of The Old Republic, announced the release date of its next expansion. In addition, they reported on some details related to the story.

December 14 will be the official release date of Legacy of the Sith, the new expansion for Star Wars: The Old Republic. In this DLC, we will witness the return of Sith Darth Malgus, from whom we will also have to discover his dark plans.

On the other hand, we will have to explore the different scenarios of the saga such as the underwater facilities of Manaam, going through the sith fortress and the R-4 anomaly. Notably, some of these locations will not be available on December 14, but will be added by BioWare in early 2022.

This expansion of Star Wars: The Old Republic will arrive in celebration of 10 years of the game. Additionally, BioWare reported that “Legacy of the Sith”Will pave the way for what’s to come in the next 10 years in the game.

However, those are not all the news that BioWare has prepared for us. An all-new character creator will be added, along with new combat styles and a new feature that allows you to combine class abilities and health upgrades.

If you weren’t able to watch BioWare’s live stream, you can head over to their official Star Wars: The Old Republic site for more information.

Share it with whoever you want