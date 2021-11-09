While the universe of Star wars has been quite active through series on Disney +, adventure film fans wonder when Lucasfilm is planning to live up to the second half of its name. Regrettably, A new report says this wait could be extended even further.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both the pre-production of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which was planned to begin at the end of 2021, as well as the filming that was to take place in 2022, have been delayed until an unspecified date. This is because Patty Jenkins, the director of this project, has other commitments, including the third Wonder Woman movie.

Nevertheless, At the moment the release date of December 22, 2023 still stands, but this could well change. Fortunately, this does not mean that the world is without Star Wars movies. Currently the projects are in charge of Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, and Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok, are underway, and one of these two could well occupy the date that Star Wars: Rogue Squadron it will surely leave on the release schedule. As if that were not enough, two additional projects have been confirmed, one for 2025 and one for 2027.

Let’s remember that Lucasfilms and Disney have several projects in development, many of which we only know the name of. Fortunately, this year we will see The Book of Boba Fett, series for Disney +, of which you can see its first trailer here. In the same way, it is expected that next year he will return The Mandalorian with its third season.

Editor’s Note:

Although the delay of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron It is something that seems inevitable, this is something that will have better results. Considering that Wonder Woman will have a greater weight in the Jenkins agenda, this would mean that the recordings of Rogue squadron They would take place in late 2022 or early 2023, and in that time frame a film of this level does not look good.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter