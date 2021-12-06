Despite the fact that the Empire seemed to have unlimited resources in Star Wars, they never found out that Obi-Wan Kenobi was on Tatooine.

After everyone’s brutal hunt began the jedi, teacher Obi-Wan Kenobi made an interesting decision. Since he hid in Tatooine, the home planet of Anakin skywalker which at that time was already known as Darth vader. It seems a bit risky, but it was a very smart act. Also in the comics of Star wars a good explanation is given.

It seems that as the Empire rose in the center of the Galaxy, Jabba the hutt He did the same on the outer rim, but what was cruel about him was also clever, and he knew he did not want open warfare against the Emperor and his legions. Therefore, he tried very hard to avoid letting it be known that there was a master Jedi What Obi-Wan Kenobi in its territory.

In the comic Star Wars # 24, Darth Vader travels to Tatooine to obtain information about that boy who was able to destroy the Death Star with a single shot. At that moment, the Dark Lord realizes that his former master used his weakness to hide. Since he knew perfectly well that he did not want to return to that place due to the amount of bad memories it caused him.

This may all change after the Disney Plus series.

When Disney I buy Lucasfilm, they made the decision that all the stories Star wars of the books and comics that existed were worthless and became legends. So only what has been published since then is canon. Now they will make a new series of Star wars upon Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Darth vader return. Thus the relationship between them could change a lot according to the different confrontations they have.

