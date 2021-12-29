Star Wars reveals how Boba Fett survived the Sarlacc

The Boba Fett Book series has already been released on Disney Plus and they have explained one of the great mysteries of the Star Wars saga.

If he Sarlacc from the desert of Tatooine engulfs you means a slow and painful death. No one had ever managed to escape before, but nevertheless Boba fett he succeeded. So that in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) we saw him fall into its jaws as the heroes tried to escape from Jabba the hutt and his minions.

The series of The Mandalorian brought us back to Boba fett to the stories of Star wars and it was only necessary that they explain to us how he had managed to survive an almost certain death. So they have not wanted to waste a lot of time and in the first episodes of the series that have just premiered in Disney plus We can already see what actually happened.

Without a doubt, he is a character who has many resources.

Boba fett wakes up trapped inside the stomach of the Sarlacc, he manages to approach the corpse of a Stormtrooper and breathes thanks to a conduit in his armor. The funny thing is that in the movie Star Wars: Return of the Jedi There were none Stormtrooper in that scene, so it is not known how long that poor man had been there. Then use the fire of his great arsenal of weapons to kill the monstrous being from within. With great effort it comes to the surface through the sand and we can see the remains of the barge of Jabba the hutt.

Although it survives, it is in very bad shape, something that the Jawas to steal his armor. It is then captured by Tusken Raiders who torture him. But over time he earns their respect by slaying another life-threatening monster in the sands of Tatooine.

The Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett has already released its first episode on the Disney Plus streaming platform. We can see the rest of the chapters every Wednesday.