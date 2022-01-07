A big Star Wars-style surprise is coming in The Book of Boba Fett, a Disney Plus series starring the bounty hunter

Since it was released The Book of Boba Fett on December 29, 2021, many fans of Star wars They are wondering if we will see a surprise like that of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian. This is probably not the case, although there are rumors to the contrary. And the appearance of a character from the comics in the series has opened a gigantic door.

For now, what we can anticipate is that the series of Lucasfilm (which is already available in Disney plus) will have an important surprise in chapter 7. Because, in a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) could not prevent Temuera Morrison reveal that information. «The series is full of surprises«, Assured the protagonist. «We have some great things to come, but we’ll have to wait until episode 7«.

We already warned you that episode 7 of The Book of Boba Fett It does not premiere until February 9. So if you are Star Wars fans and you have a very impatient character… We accompany you in the feeling!

Temuera Morrison reaffirmed those statements in another interview

Following these statements in The Hollywood Reporter, unsurprisingly, Temuera Morrison was asked about them in a different interview for TV Insider. «Oh yeah! The series brings many surprises and some very diverse characters«Commented the actor of The Book of Boba Fett. «And yes, our fans are going to have some wonderful surprises that hopefully won’t steal the show from me.«.

Therefore, we can predict that there will be a few “house brand” surprises in this new Star Wars series that fans are enjoying a lot. We will have to wait to find out who or who are behind this “big surprise” from episode seven. But we are sure that as soon as we see it, we will recognize it. And, surely, we get excited.