Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and 8 other free games now available on Prime Gaming during January 2022

In recent years, PC gamers have become accustomed to receiving free games on the Epic Games Store, and from time to time on the portals of other major companies such as Ubisoft. But as you know, since Prime Gaming is included with Amazon, its users receive free games and other games every month. perks for games like GTA Online, Red Dead Online and many others. So, starting the month of January 2022, we remind you that it is already Available Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and 8 other free games on Prime Gaming

Amazon Prime Gaming is upping the ante for free games as as we could see last month, and as they have shown us again in this month of January. Although, a few days ago, 5 of the 9 free Prime Gaming games were leaked. But now, we can confirm that these are the 9 free games in Prime Gaming, of which three of them have monopolized the covers for this entire month of January.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order (Origin)

Total War Warhammer (Epic Games Store)

World War Z Aftermath (Epic Games Store)

Fahrenheit Indigo Prophecy Remastered

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

Abandon Ship

Paper Beast – Folded Edition

In Other Waters

Two Point Hospital

We remind you that these free Prime Gaming games can be downloaded during this month of January, as long as you have an active Amazon Prime account. We add that you can also enjoy a 30-day free trial if you are new users, so you can also download and try any of these 9 games.